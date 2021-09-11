HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Many of us remember an America before 9/11, but for some there was no memory before 9/11.
One of those people is Bridget Henn of Hellertown, Northampton County. She joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to talk about celebrating her birthday on the day everything changed.
69 News spoke with Bridget when she was 9-years-old about the day she was born.
"It was when the three to four planes crashed," said Bridget, who was born on September 11, 2001. "Very tragic. I don't like what those clowns did to the towers and the Pentagon. It was cruel, very bad."
Bridget said her parents told her early on about what happened, something she said wasn't taught to her in school 11 years ago.
When speaking with the then 9-year-old Bridget, 69 News learned that her birthday didn't seem to phase her young friends.
"I think it's terrific, and it's very cool," said one.
"I've never met anyone whose birthday was on September 11," said another.
Bridget's mom, Caitlen Henn, said people haven't always been as accepting. She said a stigma followed Bridget's birthday.
"Instead of getting congratulations like most people would, I got the, 'Oh, really,' almost like a sadness that I had to have her that day," said Henn.
It took ten years, but Henn said the stigma faded.
At 9-years-old, Bridget was happy and healthy, but in a hospital bed, Henn said her and her soon-to-be baby's health wasn't on the minds of those at the hospital. She said she thinks her and Bridget's health was put in jeopardy.
"I had a doctor walk out on me. I was affected," said Henn.
69 News asked her if it was okay to be happy on that day?
"Well yeah," she said "It's okay to be happy but also think about the people who died."
In the first 10 years following the 9/11 attacks, Bridget and her mom say they learned a blessing can be found in even the worst tragedy.
"There was a lot of women who delivered that day, so a lot of life mixed in with all that death, as well," said Henn.
Bridget and Caitlen are joing the 69 News team again on the 20 Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Bridget says she still celebrates her birthday, but picks a different day to eat her cake.