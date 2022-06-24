U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - We've talked about the fan experience at the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club, but what's it like to be a player?
69 News reporter Ali Reid got an inside look.
"We really started communicating with players months and months ago, as soon as they were in the championship field, we've got to help them get accustomed to where they're traveling to, where they're staying," said Robbie Zalzneck, director of player services.
The United States Golf Association works with each player to recommend fun things to do in and around the course.
"The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley have been really supportive of working with us, and they're enjoying the restaurants up in there," said Zalzneck. "The movie theater worked with us to reserve tickets for 'Top Gun,' so a lot of them went to 'Top Gun' Wednesday night."
On Tuesday, about 25 players went fly fishing nearby. A number of them even caught a few fish.
Chris Martin, of Martin Guitar, brought some of his famous guitars to allow the players to strum a few tunes.
Some other cool perks?
They can take pictures with the championship trophy, play ping-pong in their own lounge area and get an on-site haircut to look in tip-top shape for game play.
To stay in that tip-top shape might also mean utilizing the recovery tent.
"We have doctors of chiropractic, physical therapists, massage therapists, athletic trainers, we even have a hyperbaric chamber here, and also a spinal decompression machine, which are incredible resources in the golf world," said Dr. Jeffrey Poplarski, director of recovery performance. "There's a lot of mechanical stresses on the body, whether you're a player or a caddy, and they need performance."
So as those near and far get their fill this week, the players get their share, too.
And organizers really try and keep everything local. They want players to take in the Lehigh Valley area.
As for Friday night, an entire theater is rented out at the AMC at the Promenade for players to see "Elvis."