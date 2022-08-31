ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is back.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and it's finally a year where the pandemic has not put a damper on the event.

Organizers say that means several old favorites are coming back, and there will be new rides for people to enjoy.

"Right behind me is the Crazy Cab," said Jessica Ciecwisc. "This literally just got off the boat, and it's making it's debut here on Allentown Fairgrounds."

And rides aren't the only new thing.

"We also have some new food vendors," said Ciecwisc. "We also have trivia that's taking place in the Astound Broadband Farmarama Theater."

Ciecwisc says it's going to be the biggest fair in years, not just because of the new additions, but also old attractions coming back that disappeared during the pandemic.

"We brought back some classic favorites that we kind of didn't do last year because of COVID and the timing," said Ciecwisc. "We have the new fair foods competition that, it's 11 foods that are vying for the top fair food."

And as people enjoy the rides and food, there will also be added security. That includes new metal detectors at the entrance gates.

"They're called open gate metal detectors, so they're not necessarily the large column, the large kind of doorway metal detectors you're used to seeing. They're more columned-based, so it's very free-flowing," Ciecwisc explained.

She says tickets are also already on sale for several live shows taking place at the Grandstand throughout the weekend, including the Dropkick Murphys Thursday night.

If you bring a canned good to donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank, it's half off the price of entry, so only $2 to get in.