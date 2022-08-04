BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is back in Bethlehem and every year the festival looks to add some new features. This year is no exception.
For Musikfest 2022, organizers say visitors will find a couple new art additions. Several interactive art displays called "The Loop" sit in front of one of the free stages on the south side of the festival.
People can sit in a display, pump the bar and watch the art spin around. If you pump fast enough, you may be able to catch the short flip book-style movies that were inspired by literature.
"It's pretty cool, I still don't really know what it is," Isaac Pellegrino, also from Coopersburg, said.
"I mean, I need to figure it out still, it's interesting," Hope Campbell, visiting the festival from Coopersburg, said.
"It's a little bit of a break from the festival activities to kind of get into the zone and interact with some cool art," Lisa Harms, Senior Director of Visual Arts and Education for ArtsQuest, explained.
"Just kind of crank it, it's like some kids' carnival ride," Pellegrino said.
The Loop is just one new addition to Musikfest, home to more than 500 free performances this year.
"Most art is hands off, that's not the case with this particular installation," Harms said.
Also new this year: the Musikfest 2022 poster, designed by Lehigh Valley's own Bart Cooper, who grew up in Whitehall.
"He grew up coming to Musikfest as a child and with his family, and now he's out in LA as a very successful artist and a great career," Harms said.
Harms says the picture captures the heat and energy of Musikfest.
"This is a real father and daughter that come to the festival every year, and Bart had them pose for this portrait."
Also new this year: organizers say music is back to Payrow Plaza for the first time in 12 years.
"Adds dozens of more entertainers in the festival, more food vendors and more bar," Patrick Brogan, Chief Programming Officer with ArtsQuest, said.
More food vendors means new additions on the south side:
"The munchy machine right over here at SteelStacks. There's new desserts, the French toast bites, which I'm looking forward to trying," Brogan said.
There are also new stages from the previous year.
"Coming out of COVID last year we had 12 stages, so we're glad to be back up at 15 stages across the festival grounds this year," Brogan said.
This year's Musikfest adds new musicians as well.
"Some free stage headliners include the Baja Men, JJ Gray and Mofro and a whole lot more," Brogan said.
Organizers say the festival's never too old to keep on growing.
"We might be 39 years old," Brogan said, "but it's still a growing and evolving festival."