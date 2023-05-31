EASTON, Pa. - What's next for more than a dozen families that are now displaced after of block of rowhomes in Easton's West Ward went up in flames? That's the question those impacted are trying to answer.

Cleanup in the 900 Block of Ferry Street wrapped up Tuesday night, more than 24 hours after the fire started on Memorial Day. Investigators worked the neighborhood all day Tuesday, trying to determine the cause, as the people impacted figure out what to do from here.

"We were banging on people's doors telling them 'the houses are on fire, the houses are on fire'", Tina Queen said.

Queen lives in the last home that was damaged by the fire that started around 3 p.m. Monday. She and roughly 60 others are still in shock from the massive blaze that quickly spread west.

Easton's fire chief said the winds fueled the flames that spread through 15 homes, but he says there is a silver lining from the tragedy.

"We're fortunate that all the civilians and the people that were in these buildings are safe," Easton Fire Chief Henry Hennings said.

"My purse, got my kids information, that's pretty much it," said Shantel Walker, mother of four. Those were the only items she was able to salvage.

As for what's next for her family and the others impacted, Walker said, "I don't know. Just trying to find shelter, just a place for my kids to have a home."

Hennings said it will likely take days before a cause is determined. He is asking people to stay back from the ravaged homes as debris may fall from the buildings.