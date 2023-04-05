WEST EASTON, Pa. - Crews were still working to put out the last hot spots from the massive warehouse fire in West Easton at 6 p.m. Wednesday night, more than 37 hours after it began.

One of the main issues is cardboard bales catching fire in the wreckage.

"We're working with the excavator. They're pulling the bales out that are hot and smoldering. We have to break them open and wet them down to extinguish the fire that's inside to stop that smoke," said West Easton Fire Chief William Bogari.

Bogari said he hoped to have the work done by the end of the day Wednesday, but after that, questions remain about the future of the property. Bogari told us on Tuesday the building was not modernized to prevent the fire from spreading.

"There were no fire suppression systems in this property to our knowledge," said Bogari in a news conference Tuesday.

If it were to be rebuilt, those systems would almost certainly have to be installed. We also reached out to the Borough, which could not confirm for us if the building was in a flood plain. If so, that could incur added cost to protect it moving forward. West Easton told us it uses a third party for its code enforcement. We reached out to that man but have not heard back.

We know from interviews shortly after the fire that some businesses are hoping to set up shop on the property again in the future, including Lehigh Structural Components.

"We definitely will. We're in a great industry. We've had, all of our competitors have contacted us to build trusses for us until we can get up and running," said owner Jack Updike.

The property is owned by a company called Emek Brucha LLC, which bought the property that spans more than 17 acres back in January of 2022 for more than $9 million.

Bogari told us the investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. No word on how long it could be before we find out what officially burnt the building down.