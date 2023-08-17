BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday voted to pass along favorable comments for a sketch plan to develop the former Mint Gastropub site at 1223 W. Broad St.
The sketch plan proposes removing the building's former drive-thru and constructing a two-story, elevated addition containing six multi-family dwellings consisting of four two-bedroom and two two-bedroom units.
"I think it's a great project," said Rob Melosky, commission chair, who described it as "something from a low-volume standpoint."
"We're talking about six units," he added.
"We're getting more density on a corridor where it belongs," commented Planner Matt Malozi.
The proposal also includes a rooftop with a 40-seat seasonal dining area above the one-story existing structure.
The residential side would not be connected to the restaurant, but the structures would share a lobby, said Karen Andrews with BDA Architects in Bethlehem.
The parcel, which contains 30 existing parking spaces, measures 165 feet along West Broad Street and 150 feet along 12th Avenue, for a total of .568 acres, or 24,750 square feet, according to city documents.
While generally received favorably, the city's administration commented that as the project advances, it must meet parking requirements or receive a special exception from the city's zoning hearing board.
The Mint Gastropub, at 1223 W. Broad St., has permanently closed, according to a message posted Tuesday morning on the business's Facebook page.
Known for its creative food and drink menus, The Mint opened in 2011 in a former Bank of America building.
Retro Burger, offering burgers, beer, shakes, and more, is expected to open at the site in the coming weeks.
Easton Avenue coffee shop
Commissioners also reviewed a land development plan at 2571-2651 Easton Ave.
Adam Citrullo of Bohler Engineering presented on behalf of the applicant. The land development plan calls for constructing a 2,500-square-foot pad site within the Easton Avenue shopping center to accommodate a fast-food restaurant with drive-thru service.
The coffee shop will be located in the parking lot but away from the main shopping center, Citrullo said. It will have 19 parking spots and require restriping areas and rerouting traffic to allow smoother movement through the lot.
"Being the father of a six-year-old and a three-year-old, I often frequent the Potts' Hot Dog Shack," said Melosky. "It's a little bit chaotic in that area in regards to traffic flow."
Citrullo also described site improvements, including parking, access roadways, lighting, landscaping, utilities and stormwater conveyance facilities. Also, the project includes improvements to crosswalks and American with Disabilities Act ramps, as well as the addition of a concrete area to the LANTA bus stop kiosk. Other modifications address traffic concerns within the lot, including Potts' Dog Shack.
The land development plan was approved contingent upon the applicant meeting city requirements in a June 30 city letter and reviewing landscaping in the east and southeast of the drive-thru.
Taco Bell
Planning commission members also voted to approve a land development and subdivision plan for a 2,722-square-foot Taco Bell with a drive-thru at 1620 E. Fourth St. in an Industrial Redevelopment (IR) zone. The use as a restaurant requires a special exception to the zoning code. The property is about three blocks east of the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino.
Site improvements proposed include off-street parking for 32 cars, access roadways, lighting, landscaping, utilities, and stormwater conveyance facilities.
Commerce Center warehouse
Lastly, the planning commission voted to approve, with contingencies, a land development plan for an 81,840-square-foot addition to an existing 508,821 square-foot warehouse/manufacturing building and to construct a 35-car parking lot at the southeast corner of the building on a 26.70-acre lot.
The land is in the Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center, LLC.
"There is a very, very, very large warehouse there now," said Darlene Heller, the city's planning director. "Anywhere else, an 80,000-square-foot addition would be huge, but in comparison, it's not that large."
"In the Lehigh Valley, the term 'warehouse' is a bit of a buzzword, but I will say proudly that the City of Bethlehem does it right," Melosky said following the vote.