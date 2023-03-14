Some local students will be rewarded Tuesday night for their hard work and creativity in the world of manufacturing.

The "What's So Cool About Manufacturing" Lehigh Valley awards air at 7 p.m. right here on WFMZ.

“We are going to celebrate! Basically, tonight is the awards event. They want to highlight things like careers, and technology, and what an advanced manufacturing facility looks like inside,” said MRC Work Source Initiative Director Karen Buck.

The organization is celebrating its 10th Lehigh Valley award show that will honor students from 33 different middle schools in Lehigh, Northampton, Monroe, and Carbon counties and the Diocese of Allentown.

Buck says the goal is to inform students about alternative career paths.

“Many of the job opportunities that they could be interested in, need some technical education or some STEM education so we really want them, before they get to the high school to be able to choose what kind of educational pathway that they will choose to get one of these cool careers,” said Buck.

The students were invited to explore local manufacturing companies and then create a video about their experience.

Awards in 11 different categories will be handed out.

“It really is like the Emmy’s of manufacturing; we're going to have trophies handed out tonight that are made from LCTI students, and we are going to honor the students,” said Buck.