ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The annual 'What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?' video contest is underway, and it invites students to explore manufacturing careers and produce profiles of companies throughout Pennsylvania.
The 'What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?' contest for the Lehigh Valley for 2022 features teams from school districts in Lehigh, Northampton, Monroe, and Carbon counties and the Diocese of Allentown.
Judges in each regional contest bestow a variety of awards, and each contest features an online vote at WhatsSoCool.org for its Viewers Choice Award. This voting begins on March 23 and ends March 25.
Created by the Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) in Allentown, Pa. in 2013, the 'What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?' contests draw entries from teams across Pennsylvania, officials say.
The teams of students and teacher coaches receive camera equipment, software, and professional guidance as they learn to script, record, and edit their video stories.
The contest’s objective is to change students’ perceptions about manufacturing careers.
The 'What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?' contests are supported regionally by their sponsors and partners, officials stated. Production support is provided for several of the contests by eMediaWorks in Center Valley, Pa., and additional partners.
The contest format also has been adopted by groups in more than a dozen additional states, according to the contest organizers.
Funds to develop the contests were provided in 2013 by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development’s “Discovered in PA, Developed in PA” program for an MRC project called Lehigh Valley Skill-Up.
Original Skill-Up project partners were the MRC, Lehigh Career and Technical Institute (LCTI), the Lehigh Valley Workforce Development Board, and the Da Vinci Science Center.