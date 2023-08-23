The old windmill at Louise W. Moore County Park will once again, when the wind is right, "keep on turnin'."



The wheel in the sky at the Northampton County park did not move for at least a decade, but it is back. And that has nothing to do with the old Journey song recorded in 1977. The county's Parks & Recreation Department made it spin again.



The 16-foot windmill has a new head and tail. Restoring the windmill, which went up in 1981, cost $64,500. The work was done by Hoosier Windmills, a company that not surprisingly is based in Indiana.



"Repairing the windmill has been a long-term goal for the improvements at Louise W. Moore County Park and is the start toward future improvements in the immediate area of the park," Bryan Cope, Northampton County's superintendent of parks & recreation, said in a statement.



The windmill is not just for looks. It can pump water that will restore the small pond nearby. The windmill captures energy from the wind and can turn it into rotational energy. The technology, perhaps 1,000 or more years old, is still used at farms for pumping and is gaining favor as a source of renewable energy.



The windmill's tail is marked with two dates: 1818, when Slate Post Farm was established at the site, and 1973, when the land was donated to the county by Louise W. Moore.

The restored windmill has safety measures to limit movement during storms.



Cope said the county will also add seating and landscaping at the park. Other planned improvements at Louise W. Moore include new surfaces for tennis courts, six new pickleball courts, pollinator areas, more community gardens, new trees, and an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant restroom.



The park is on Country Club Road, just off Hecktown Road. It covers 100 acres in Bethlehem Township and Lower Nazareth Township. It has pavilions, playgrounds, volleyball courts, and walking paths with exercise stations. Country Club Road to the south of Louise W. Moore Park is temporarily blocked for construction, so access is from the north.



The park was the first developed as part of the Northampton County Parks System.



Louise W. Moore was the widow of Hugh Moore, founder of Dixie Cup and namesake of Hugh Moore Park in Easton.