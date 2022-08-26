MACUNGIE, Pa. - The Annual Wheels of Time Rod and Custom Car Jamboree is back in Macungie. The Wheels of Time Rod and Custom Car Jamboree has been around for over 40 years

"Every time you come, you make more friends," says David Emore.

"We like it here. A lot of companionship, a lot of friends," says Diane Grim.

A lot of friends…and…. a LOT of cars. There's close to 1600 this year parked at Macungie Memorial Park.

"We enjoy watching the cars," says Mollie Frederick.

But aside from the cars, the people here are giving back.

This event helps 17 charities in the Lehigh Valley.

"Things like American cancer society. Allentown rescue mission, bikes against bullies," says Dan Mohry, a Volunteer at Wheels of Time.

The charities include:

Good Shepherd Home

Dream Come True

Allentown Rescue Mission

Various Community Food Banks

Camelot House

The American Cancer Society

The Muscular Distrophy Associaton

The ARC Association

Bethany and Easton Childrens Home

Boys & Girls Club of Allentown

Camp Serranova

Helping Hands

Ben Yorgey Foundation

Special Olympics

Trexlertown Fire Company

Shriner’s Hospital

Scholarships for area Vo-Tech students

They also fund scholarships for kids in education, trades, and those starting careers in automotive and welding.

"It makes you feel wonderful…these cars don't do any good just sitting in a garage," says Emore.

The car lovers tell us the charity aspect is one of the reasons they come back…year after year.

"We really like that. That's an important part of it," says Laurie Behney.

The event is running all weekend long, so start your engines and get ready to give back.

"You're having a good time but also helping people. That's why I'm here," says Mohry.