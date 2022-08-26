MACUNGIE, Pa. - It's a good weekend to be a car lover in the Lehigh Valley!

The annual Wheels of Time Rod and Custom Car Jamboree is back in Macungie.

The event started back in the late '70s and has been going strong ever since.

Organizers say it attracts people from not only the Lehigh Valley, but all over the U.S.

"We spent a lot of time and effort to make this a big production for everybody, not just the car people but for spectators in the area," said Brad Kohler, president of WOTSRA.

The big draw is, of course, cars.

"This year? We have 1,200 preregistered. And we're expecting up to 1,800 cars," Kohler said.

There's even a fun event for you to get in on the action. The "teeter totter" gives folks three minutes to try to balance their car.

"The competition is to see who can do it in the fastest time. And like I said, and they can keep trying it several times throughout the weekend to see if they can better themselves," said Darren Reiss, committee member.

So whether you're hoping to get in on the fun, or sit back and watch it happen, there's a little something for everyone.

The show runs through 10 p.m. Friday night and Saturday night. It's open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults over 16.