MACUNGIE, Pa. - Macungie Memorial Park has been transformed into a car lover's dream.
"I love the cars, the old cars, they are so awesome, I love looking at them, they're so pretty," said Anita Pordes, of Macungie.
This weekend is the 42nd annual Wheels of Time Annual Rod Run and Custom Car Jamboree, and after COVID put the brakes on the show last year, people are thrilled to get the green light.
"Everyone is anxious to get out with their cars," Wheels of Time Treasurer Phil Vanim said.
There are more than just cars. Bring your appetite and be ready to shop the flea market and craft booths. The event is also helping to fill the shelves at local food banks.
"We've been doing the non-perishable food collection at the gate so you can contribute a non-perishable good and you get a $2-coupon for food or merchandise," Vanim said.
All the proceeds from the event are donated to charity.
"We've given away $1.3 million since running the event, so we continue that, that's part of our mission. Our number-one mission is to generate the car hobby and donate to charity," Vanim said.
The event runs now through Sunday.