In this "new normal," expect a quiet post-thanksgiving evening this year.
Shopping will be quieter than ever this holiday, most stores aren't opening their doors till Black Friday morning.
So, if you are one of the folks planning out your shopping for Black Friday, Nov. 27, here's what you can expect.
Old Navy is first, opening at midnight.
Walmart, Kohl's, Best Buy, JCPenney, Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops open their doors at 5 a.m.
Boscov's, Big Lots, The Home Depot and Lowe's follow behind at 6 a.m., which is also when the Lehigh Valley and Palmer Park malls will welcome in shoppers.
Target and GameStop open at 7 a.m.
Almost all stores will be open by 9 a.m., the same time as the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
However, there were a few stores open on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26: CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid were on regular hours, as were most dollar stores.
If you do decide to venture out on Black Friday, expect smaller crowds than normal, as a majority of shoppers say they're staying home and doing their shopping online this year.