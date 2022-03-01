ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Take a second to look at your vision. Do you have floaters? Doctors say that's perfectly normal.
But recently I noticed I had new, dark floaters, and was seeing flashes in my peripheral vision.
I went to Hamilton Eye Institute in Allentown to get things checked out, and it was a good thing I did. Dr. Mouhammed Abuattieh told me I had a retinal tear.
This is the center of the eye, the vitreous fills the eye inside and as we grow older that shell dehydrates and shrinks and separates from the wall of the eye," Dr. Abuattieh said.
That separation can cause tears in the retina that if left untreated can lead to retinal detachment and possible vision loss.
Over the course of a month, Dr. Abuattieh discovered I had four retinal tears that required three laser surgeries.
This visit was supposed to be for a news story, but then, another tear, requiring another laser surgery. Dr. Abuattieh says it's not uncommon for patients to develop multiple tears.
"At this stage treating it doesn’t affect your long-term vision," Dr. Abuattieh said.
That's why regular eye exams are important, especially if you notice changes in your vision.
The procedure can be uncomfortable and give you a bit of a headache and some blurry vision. But after a while, the dark floaties and flashes disappeared.