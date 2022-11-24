Although Black Friday starts in just a few hours, expect a quiet Thanksgiving again this year, as most retailers will remain closed.

Shoppers don't seem to mind.

"I don't think the hassle of all the people is worth it and you know I'm trying to cut back on spending for sure," said Jessica, from Orefield.

Stores like Macy's, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, JC Penny, Home Depot, and more will remain closed Thursday. Most major shopping centers like Palmer Park Mall, the Lehigh Valley Mall, and the Promenade Shops will be closed as well.

But if you do want to go out, there are still some options. Most major pharmacies and supermarkets will be open, as well as Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Bass Pro Shops, and Big Lots.

Despite record inflation, the National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to grow 6% to 8% this year, although shoppers tell us they're counting their pennies.

"I think it's difficult to get as many people presents rather than just one person, two people, you kind of have to think about how you're going to spend your money for everybody," said Lilly Kinnon, of New Tripoli.

"I think we're going to limit the spending this year for sure. The cost, everything is so much that we're just going to selectively buy things for the girls and for our family but keep it simple," Jessica, from Orefield, said.

Allentown financial coach Kindra Walker says you should write down your list, evaluate your priorities, and really stick to it. Take advantage of sales when you can.

"The other part of that is trying to avoid using plastic to plug that hole in your budget this year, the average credit card rates are up over 21% right now," Walker said.

On Black Friday, Kohl's and Best Buy will open first at 5 a.m., followed by the Lehigh Valley Mall and Walmart at 6 a.m.

Most stores will be open by 7 a.m.