Voters in Pennsylvania are keeping a close eye on plenty of local and state races.
In the race for the 7th Congressional District, Republican Lisa Scheller is holding the lead over incumbent Democrat Susan Wild. Scheller has 54 percent of the vote, and Wild has 46 percent at this point.
That's with 74 percent of polling places reporting. There are many more votes to be counted.
In the race for Pennsylvania attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro is trailing Republican Heather Heidelbaugh. She's leading with 51 percent of the votes, and Shapiro has 46 percent of votes.
Two other candidates, Daniel Wassmer and Richard Weiss, are at the bottom of the pack with just one and two percent of votes.
That's out of 78-percent of polling places reporting.
In the battle for state treasurer, Republican Stacy Garrity is leading with 53 percent of the votes. She's challenging incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella, who has 44 percent of votes at this point.
Joe SoloskI and Timothy Runkle are in third and fourth places.
That's out of 79 percent of polling places reporting.
And in the race for state auditor general, Republican Timothy DeFoor is holding the lead over Democrat Nina Ahmad. DeFoor is dominating with 54 percent of votes, and Ahmad has 42 percent of votes.
Two other candidates, Jennifer Moore and Olivia Faison, are at the bottom of the pack.
That's with 78 percent of polling places reporting.