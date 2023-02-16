Fastnachts at Frecon Farms

Frecon Farms in Colebrookdale Township

 Jim Vasil | 69 News

Fastnacht Day is around the corner.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 marks the day before Lent starts, and plenty of folks will be indulging in the special Pennsylvania Dutch treat.

Here's where you can get fastnachts in the Lehigh Valley:

Egypt Star Bakery

Locations in Allentown, Coplay, Whitehall, Emmaus

$1.25/each

The Bakery Nook

2355 Old Post Rd, Coplay

$10/half dozen or $20/dozen

Order by calling 610-261-0442

IronPigs

Selling fastnachts and fastnacht-themed gear

Gerrity’s Valley Farm Market

1880 Stefko Blvd., Bethlehem

Available Friday-Tuesday

$6.99/half dozen

Pre-order optional

Pappy’s Orchard

2576 Cassel Rd., Coopersburg

$1.25/each, $6/half dozen, $11/dozen

Available Friday-Tuesday, and the first Saturday of every month

215-679-3981

Mary Ann Donut Kitchen

Allentown

Pre-orders available Monday and Tuesday

Call 610-439-9985

Hellertown Bakery

612 Main Street, Hellertown

Pre-orders preferred: 610-838-1025

