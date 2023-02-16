Fastnacht Day is around the corner.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 marks the day before Lent starts, and plenty of folks will be indulging in the special Pennsylvania Dutch treat.
Here's where you can get fastnachts in the Lehigh Valley:
Egypt Star Bakery
Locations in Allentown, Coplay, Whitehall, Emmaus
$1.25/each
The Bakery Nook
2355 Old Post Rd, Coplay
$10/half dozen or $20/dozen
Order by calling 610-261-0442
IronPigs
Selling fastnachts and fastnacht-themed gear
Gerrity’s Valley Farm Market
1880 Stefko Blvd., Bethlehem
Available Friday-Tuesday
$6.99/half dozen
Pre-order optional
Pappy’s Orchard
2576 Cassel Rd., Coopersburg
$1.25/each, $6/half dozen, $11/dozen
Available Friday-Tuesday, and the first Saturday of every month
215-679-3981
Mary Ann Donut Kitchen
Allentown
Pre-orders available Monday and Tuesday
Call 610-439-9985
Hellertown Bakery
612 Main Street, Hellertown
Pre-orders preferred: 610-838-1025
More for the list? Email news@wfmz.com