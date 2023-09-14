FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - This week, the CDC recommended anyone six months and older get the new COVID vaccine. But after reviewing new data, one of the top doctors at St. Luke's University Health Network says our region doesn't need to follow a one-size-fits-all approach.

We're often hearing about new COVID strains infecting Americans across the country. But St. Luke's senior VP of medical and academic affairs and infectious disease specialist Dr. Jeffrey Jahre was determined to get information specific to our area.

With the help of the state Department of Health, he just got that data.

"We sent off a number of samples that would be characteristic of some of our areas of recent cases, within the last few weeks," said Jahre. "What the Pennsylvania Department of Health did is they characterize these specimens so that we knew exactly what variants were present."

Jahre says results showed our region isn't seeing those new strains the CDC is concerned about.

"The so-called Eris strain, or Pirola strain, FL1.5.1," said Jahre.

Instead, according to Jahre, locals are getting the omicron strains, prevalent over the last six months and with lesser symptoms.

Jahre says this is important because with that, if you've recently been infected, your antibodies are likely to protect you for at least three months. He recommends those people hold off on the new vaccine.

Also, he's not totally supportive of the CDC's recommendations.

"Our mission is to be able to give information that's based on what we're seeing to the population that we serve," said Jahre.

He says yes: high-risk groups should get the new shot, as should those in continuous close contact with them.

"Those risk groups include anyone who has significant underlying diseases, anyone who has a problem with their immune system or taking drugs that affect the immune system and the elderly, and here, primarily, the highest-risk group are those who have ages of 75 or above, and some people would knock that down to 65 or above, and pregnancy," said Jahre.

But if you're young and healthy, "talk to their physician about whether they have more of a risk-benefit ratio in terms of taking it again or not," said Jahre.

So, it may be different for everyone: a balance between potential side effects and symptoms of infection.

"The vast majority of individuals, even though they can become ill with it, they don't become so significantly ill that involves a hospitalization or death," said Jahre.

"The Lehigh Valley, western New Jersey, we are right in between Philly and New York. Say, if other strains that are prevalent across the country do come here, would that change your recommendation?" asked 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori.

"Absolutely," said Jahre. "We'll continue to give you advice based on how we see the situation today....we know that COVID has been very, very changeable, sometimes unpredictable, and we need to be able to be on top of this as much as we can."

St. Luke's is expecting shipments of the vaccine Friday, so people should be able to get it at their primary care doctors early next week.