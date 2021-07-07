SAYLORSBURG, Pa. - More than 2,000 people are still without power in Northampton and Monroe counties.
Many Met-Ed customers don't expect power to return until 4 p.m. Thursday.
Without power and the AC, 85-year-old Betty Kresge says it's more manageable to sit outside her Saylorsburg, Monroe County, home, despite breathing concerns.
"Wanna go in there and see how hot it is? I don't think so," Kresge said.
Breathing is also a concern for neighbor Nilsa Doval. She literally braves the heat to check on Betty and her daughter.
"Once it gets hot out, I have to stay still and not exert energy so I don't have an asthma attack," she said.
Without crucial central air, the 55-year-old uses a fan powered by a generator to keep cool, while she stays concerned.
"If I start wheezing, I can't really plug in my machine to give myself treatment if I needed to," she said.
Their entire street is dark.
More than 2,000 Met-Ed customers in Monroe and Northampton counties are without power until possibly 4 p.m. Thursday. That includes Kenny Barlieb's Plainfield Township, Northampton County, property.
Storms knocked down trees and power lines Tuesday evening, shutting off his power and scattering debris all over his yard.
"Only thing I'm running is a box fan, and I got two border collies. It's 78 degrees in there," Barlieb said.
As for Betty, staying outside is her best option, at least for now.
"I perspire terribly. I don't want to be around anyone. Excuse me if you get an odor?" She chuckled.
"I guess that is the least of your concerns at the moment?" I responded.
"That's right," she said.
We did reach out to Met-Ed but haven't heard back.
Barlieb says he was told by the company crews were sent to Florida to help out there, leaving it short staffed here.
Monroe County did have cooling stations available around the county until 4:30 p.m.