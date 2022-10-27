EASTON, Pa. - The movie about one of the Lehigh Valley's most notorious serial killers is now streaming on Netflix. The Good Nurse shows how Charles Cullen was linked to the deaths of dozens of patients, including at several local hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

"I was still in the throes of being very embarrassed and feeling a lot of shame for not seeing it, and also for adoring someone that was such a monster," said Amy Loughren, who is played by Jessica Chastain in the film.

But The Good Nurse has been healing for Loughren. The portrayal allowed the real-life whistleblower to forgive herself.

She didn't see what her fellow Somerset, New Jersey nurse and friend was up to until she was approached by detectives.

"That really played into my guilt, because he did a lot of things right in front of me. I questioned those things in the moment. He was just such a good nurse," said Loughren. "You don't go from, 'hm, that wasn't a decision I saw coming'...to, 'oh, my gosh, I think he's harming someone.' You wouldn't think that."

When the single mom was asked to go undercover, it was scary.

"There were other very brave nurses before me who did speak out, and some of them were fired," said Loughren. "If he's murdering this many patients in the hospital, is he murdering people outside of the hospital?"

But her bravery led to the halt of his cycle of killings.

"I wanted to believe that he was a mercy killer. He was not. I saw the evidence," said Loughren. "He chose medications to brutalize them."

Cullen was put behind bars in 2003 and given 11 life sentences.

"Being a whistleblower is not easy," said Loughren. "Doing the right thing, as hard as it is, it's worth it every single time."

Even after all of this time, Loughren stays in touch with the detectives involved, who she says lead the investigation with their hearts.

"I talk very frequently with Danny Baldwin and Tim Braun, the detectives who put their entire careers on the line to catch this killer," said Loughren.

Loughren eventually visited Cullen in prison, quickly realizing she'll never get the answer so many want: why?

"He found out that I was a confidential informant and all connections stopped," said Loughren. "People can love dark people and still hold them accountable, and that was the biggest message I wanted to get out there."

A documentary release on this case is also on the horizon. The Good Nurse book was published in 2013.

"The choice was imperative for not just my life, for so many lives, and people who are struggling in life can still do the right thing, even though it's hard," said Loughren.

Loughren is now a grandmother and enjoying retirement in Florida.