WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Thursday, the White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy admitted Lehigh County as one of nine new counties to its High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program (HIDTA).

According to the White House, the HIDTA program works with federal, state and local law enforcement to "address regional drug threats with the purpose of reducing drug production and drug trafficking in the United States."

Besides Lehigh County, the eight other counties admitted on Thursday are: Bullitt County, Ky., Randolph County, W.V., New Hanover County, N.C., Sullivan County, N.Y., Allen County, Ohio, Lee County, Fla., St. Lucie County, Fla., and Canadian County, Okla.

The addition of Lehigh County as a "high intensity" area means the federal government will deploy additional resources to address its ongoing overdoses and drug trafficking issues.

President Joe Biden's proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year calls for $290.2 million in federal funding for the HIDTA program.