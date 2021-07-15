WASHINGTON, D.C. - As serious ransomware attacks continue to grow in the United States, the White House is rolling out a new task force to try and stop it.
"We have already begun an all-of-government effort to address the increase in cyber crimes that have been trending for a number of years now," said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
The task force includes multiple agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, the State Department, and Treasury.
"There are going to be strengths and weaknesses to every agency, and so by having them work together, you can maximize their strengths," said Joe Walsh, who is a cybersecurity expert with DeSales University and a police officer.
"At least we're identifying that there is a problem, that there is a problem and we're trying to work towards fixing it," Walsh said.
Efforts include increasing regulation on virtual currency, which is how many ransoms are paid.
The State Department will be offering rewards of up to $10 million for help identifying hackers.
The task force will possibly launch disruptive cyber attacks on hacker gangs, while also trying to speed up the sharing of attack information from private businesses.
"I think that it's very helpful, because now we can find out how many victims are associated with specific group, we can prioritize the response to those larger groups that are targeting more victims," Walsh said.
The federal government has also launched a website to provide resources to prevent attacks.
Walsh says there are things you can do right now - like having offline backups - to protect yourself.
"What you want to look at is a multi-layered approach to security. We don't want to trust any on security control," Walsh said.