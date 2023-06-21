UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Police in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, are investigating who tossed antisemitic flyers around a neighborhood earlier this week.

The flyers, found in neighbors' yards, have forced some parents to have sensitive talks with their kids and left others feeling like their safe space has been invaded.

According to the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley, members of the white supremacist group Goyim Defense League are behind the antisemitic flyers that were found in part of the township.

Police and the Secure Community Network, a safety organization for the Jewish Community, say there's no credible threat and that it was part of a nationwide movement of hate.

Advocates say it's a reminder to be vigilant.

Antisemitic flyers, which state the media, COVID-19 and the Biden Administration are Jewish, are tossed into people's yards in Upper Macungie Township.

"Diversity means fewer white people and inclusion means the exclusion of white people and equity means stealing from white people," one read.

"It's quite disturbing when it's right at your home, you know, it feels invasive," said Jeri Zimmerman, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Lehigh Valley.

Zimmerman says she believes the white supremacist group Goyim Defense League is behind the attack.

According to their website, they target affluent areas, hoping to have incidents covered by the media and spread their message.

On the site, they advise people distributing the flyers -- who have prominent jobs -- to wear masks and sunglasses as they do it.

"They espouse vitriolic antisemitism," Zimmerman said. "They're a white supremacist group, so that lets you know, what they believe in, and they troll and harass Jews."

"That's just not right, just to spread information like that, and it's just lies that you don't need out there," said Jeff Halbert, a neighbor who received a flyer.

Halbert says his family discovered the flyers one night while walking.

"It upset us for sure, and my children found them too, so that's an interesting conversation to have, you know, a sensitive subject," he added.

There are anywhere between 8,000 and 10,000 thousand Jewish people living in the Lehigh Valley, according to Zimmerman. She says, if you come across a flyer, it's always best to report it.

"Better to go on record and report it so that we stay updated and, you know, try and maintain security within the Jewish community," added Zimmerman.

Incidents can be reported to the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley here: Incident Report Form.