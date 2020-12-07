WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners advanced an ordinance adopting the 2021 budget during a workshop meeting held Monday night.
In addition, the ordinance allocated funds for specific purposes of the township's government.
A separate ordinance established the 2021 real estate tax rate, which contains no tax increase for property owners.
In other business, the commissioners moved forward an ordinance deferring the required installation of sidewalks along the West Coplay Road and Ruch Street frontages of 5305 W. Coplay Rd. The deferral is good for roughly 1,440 feet. Later in the meeting, commissioners approved a land development plan from Skoda Contracting for the location.
"It's a dangerous turn," President Philip Ginder said of the area involving the sidewalks. "I think a little attention needs to be put there in toward of sidewalks. That said, if we're going to point the finger at property owners, then we need to look at ourselves in Whitehall Township for the same thing. It's something to think about."
In other news, the legislative body approved the appointment of Jose Espinosa to the Whitehall Township Fire Police.
Finally, commissioners authorized the township to submit an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for funding for the Whitehall Parkway Pavilion project.
The project will consist of installing a pre-engineered open-air pavilion with restrooms and concession area in Whitehall Parkway, the 110-acre park near the center of the township.