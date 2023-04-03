WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners advanced legislation extending the conditional-use major subdivision/land development plan approval for the proposed Eagle View Townes development Monday night at the municipal building.
The project, located at 5266 MacArthur Road, originally involved the construction of 35 townhomes, two twins and one detached home on 7.5 acres.
The plans from developer Jeffrey Strauss of Elysium Acquisitions LLC included rebuilding the property's stormwater system, in addition to providing a garage and parking space outside the townhomes.
Commissioners expressed past concerns about the project over the last five to six years in previous resolutions before them. In 2018, commissioners cited issues with overgrown trees they said could interfere with public works crews performing maintenance work or snow removal.
The board also tackled bills previously deferring the required installation of sidewalks along the 5266 MacArthur Road frontage, the east side of Eagle View Lane and the east side of Mason Lane. In 2021, the board approved a revised sewage facilities plan.
Coplay Quarry warehouse development
In other news, the board advanced legislation approving lot consolidation for a proposed industrial development.
A site plan submitted by Coplay Quarry LLC and developer Lou Pektor is known as the "Coplay Road Industrial Warehouse Facility."
Part of the plan seeks to develop a 151,200-square-foot warehouse at 5102 and 5104 Beekmantown Road. The proposal is adjacent to a site featuring another warehouse project, although technically, each is an independent project.
On Oct. 19, 2022, Pektor presented a proposal for a 700,000-square-foot warehouse at 5101 Beekmantown Road. At that planning commission meeting, Pektor said he plans to build a warehouse on a lower grade level, which will be "down in a hole" with "high walls wrapping around the whole thing," according to the project's engineer. This will reduce the warehouse's impact on neighbors, the engineer said.
Last year the, company received a variance on the building height from the township's zoning hearing board.
The site, which the applicant's officials said was a quarry dating back to the 1900s, is owned by Coplay Aggregates.
On Monday night, township staff indicated they were uncertain whether the warehouse would be a fulfillment, transfer or industrial facility. However, it will not be a distribution center, they said.
The commissioners' regular board meeting is scheduled for April 10.