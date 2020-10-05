WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners moved toward the second phase of acquiring debt to pay for various capital projects, including the construction of a new police station during its Monday night workshop meeting.
The legislative body advanced an ordinance to the issuance and sale of general obligations bonds or a note in the amount of $8.7 million. In February 2019, the township borrowed about $10 million to begin funding the emergency services complex. Monday night's move was the second and final step in acquiring the funds needed to erect the building, although some of the funds will be designated to various additions, alterations, renovations and improvements to "certain township facilities and grounds."
Construction on the 29,000-square-foot police station and renovation of the township building on the current township municipal site on MacArthur Road began earlier this year. Last year, the project's estimated cost was projected at roughly $17.7 million, with about $10 million of that allocated for the two-story police station, $2.6 million for the township municipal building's renovation, $2.3 million for site work and the remainder allocated to site work and contingency.
In other business, commissioners authorized the purchase of body cameras for the township's police department. The cameras will allow the department to record contact and stops with motorists and other incidents. In a separate action, commissioners advanced an ordinance authorizing the purchase of three 2021 Dodge Charger vehicles for the police patrol division.
In other news, commissioners forwarded a bid proposal for the installation of fencing for the Cementon playground basketball and tennis court.
Finally, the legislative body approved the reappointments of two men-Joseph Wilfinger and Robert Miller-to the Recreational Board-Historical Society and Garden Club, respectively.
"I can't say enough about these guys and the passion for what they do is second to none," said Commissioner Michael Dee.
The board also reappointed John Kelly and Elizabeth Fox to the Recreational Board. Their terms run through Sept. 30, 2023.