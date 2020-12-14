WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners adopted the 2021 budget during their Monday night meeting. The spending plan contains no tax increase for property owners.
In a separate bill, commissioners voted to retain the real estate tax rate at 3.8 mills.
"Everyone worked very hard on this budget to keep the numbers down," said President Philip Ginder.
In other news, commissioners unanimously rejected a request for the deferral of a sidewalk installation along the West Coplay Road and Ruch Street frontages of 5305 W. Coplay Rd. The deferral was for a total of 1,440 feet.
Commissioners who spoke said pedestrian safety was paramount. They added that the location in question is a high-traffic area that warrants sidewalks.
"I see a lot of people standing there, trying to get across Ruch Street," said Ginder.
"Now is the time to do it [install sidewalks]," said Secretary Thomas Slonaker. "...I don't feel they presented anything to warrant the deferral."
In a separate resolution, the board conditionally approved the land development plan of Skoda Contracting for the related 5305 W. Coplay Rd. project.
The board also made various appointments. They included appointing Jose Espinosa to the township's fire police and Douglas Sammack to the Whitehall Township Authority.
Additionally, Shawn Younis was approved to represent the senior citizen community on the Whitehall Recreation Commission, and he was appointed to serve as an alternate on the planning commission.