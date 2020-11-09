WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance acquiring debt to pay for several capital projects during Monday night's meeting.
A modified bill, presented to commissioners Monday afternoon and not reflected on the evening's agenda, lowered the amount the township will borrow from an original $8.7 million amount to $8.28 million.
During a meeting last month, Chris Gibbons, a certified financial planner, indicated the board pursue a general obligation bond over a bank loan due to a preferable rate of interest, which on that day he said was 2.28 percent.
However, on Monday night Gibbons said that earlier that day the township had received 12 bids for the 25-year-note with the winning offer presenting a 1.99 percent interest rate.
The bill will allow Whitehall to request to obtain the funds for various projects, which includes the construction of the new emergency services building. The plan for the police department building was first shown to commissioners just over two years ago in October 2018. The township's municipal complex, located at 3219 MacArthur Road, was selected after a three-year search that included 10 potential locations.
In other news, commissioners advanced a bill amending the official township zoning map by rezoning a roughly 32-acre parcel owned by Whitehall from very low density residential to local commercial.
Finally, commissioners OK'd the release of escrow for completed and withdrawn projects per a memo issued by Deputy Mayor Jack Meyers on Oct. 30.