WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners discussed the immediate future of the Jefferson Street Pool during its Monday night workshop meeting.
The pool, located in Fullerton, was closed last summer due to COVID-19 and will be closed again this summer due to maintenance. The township's two other pools — Cementon and Parkview — will be open this year to township residents only to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
"We've had lots of problems over the last few years," said Mayor Michael Harakal. "We were able to put Band-Aids on it for a few years, but it has to be put down. It could be down as long as another year. That's the big picture."
"We have to be very careful with this," said President Philip Ginder of dealing with pool contractors. "We've been burned in the past."
Other actions
In other business, commissioners accepted a proposal for the purchase of a 2022 Mack cab and chassis single-axle dump truck for the public works department.
Commissioners also forwarded proposals for the following:
- Purchase of a pavilion for the recreation department in the amount of $153,914.
- Purchase of 12 portable radios and a self-contained breathing apparatus decontamination washer for the fire department, which washes firefighters' breathing apparatuses.
- Proposal for the construction of ramps, concrete curb and sidewalk improvement throughout the township this year.
- A sewage facilities plan revision for the new land development of the Whitehall Parkway Pavilion.