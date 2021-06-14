Whitehall-Coplay school board approves 3.4% tax increase
WHITEHALL, Pa. – The Whitehall-Coplay Board of School Directors on Monday night passed a school tax increase of over 3.4% to balance its $83.6 million budget for the 2021-22 school year.
The directors voted 7-1 in favor of an increase of 0.66 mills for a total real estate tax rate of 19.54 mills. The increase translates into an annual increase of approximately $115.50 for Whitehall-Coplay residents with an average assessed property valued at $200,000, according to district documents.
The budget's adoption also notes a state tax gaming rebate of $173.30 for each approved homestead and farmstead property, which needs to be applied for by March 1 prior to the start of the next tax year.
In other business, the board approved an addendum to the district's health and safety plan, including specifics pertaining to summer school which begins June 21.
The plan includes opportunities for in-person, learn-at-home, and virtual learning for students who have been identified to benefit from summer education. The opportunities also serve as a prerequisite and informational source for the particular learning plan the students choose and must qualify to participate in for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Whitehall-Coplay pandemic recovery three-year plan beginning with the next school year includes ongoing academic and learning support for students in addition to social, emotional, and mental health support.
Additional staff support and facilities upgrades were also identified.
According to district administration, the final date for learning plan decisions is July 9, with a final completion date of Aug. 9.
Louis Gombocz
WFMZ.com Reporter
