Whitehall-Coplay School District Board

Whitehall-Coplay School District Board, with Superintendent Robert Steckel sitting fourth from the left.
Crowd attends Whitehall-Coplay School Board meeting

The Whitehall-Coplay School District board confirmed Monday a "masks optional" policy for students and staff when classes start Aug. 30.

"The policy reflects current (COVID-19) transmission rates within the district," Superintendent Robert Steckel said. He said there will be constant monitoring of COVID rates from individual buildings up to the Lehigh County level, and the plan will be revised as needed.

The policy was popular with the crowd of about 50. Seven residents spoke against masks, versus one in favor. As the pro-mask speaker left after addressing the board, she argued briefly with others in the audience until President William Grim asked for civility.

Anti-mask advocate Allison Ruta said if the district restored mask-wearing and social distancing, "You might as well call the whole year off."

Jennifer Hudak, a district parent, said education has suffered since the pandemic closed buildings in March 2020.

"You need to get these kids back on track," she said, while holding a "Coercion Is Not Consent" sign.

The board vote for the optional-mask policy nearly matched public sentiment at the meeting, 8-1 in favor.

Tina Koren was the only "no" vote. She was also one of only two people wearing masks during the meeting, which was held at Whitehall High School. Afterward, she said she hoped the year will go well, but she is concerned about hundreds of students gathering and mingling as if the pandemic is over.

Voting for the policy were Grim, Eileen Abruzzi, Vice President William Fonzone, Patti Gaugler, Nicole Hartman, George Makhoul, Joseph Shields and Treasurer George Williams.

After the meeting, Steckel said the policy is the right move for the district at this time. The best available current numbers for transmission and vaccinations indicate that optional masks are suitable, now.

There will be limits on visitors to the schools, but not a lockdown, Steckel said.

He said the district has learned from policies made to adjust to the pandemic: virtual parent meetings are more efficient, and will continue.

"They're a lot more convenient for parents," Steckel said.

The board also noted the retirement of Patty Vahey from the Whitehall Township Library. District Business Manager Michael Malay thanked her, saying "Patty was a great person to work with over there."

Melissa Arifaj was appointed district-wide supervisor of English and Humanities at an annual salary of $92,000, while Eric Schmitt was named head baseball coach. He will be paid $6,410.

Grim said the board will hold committee meetings at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

 
 
 

Tags

