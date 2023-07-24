WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall-Coplay School District Board of Directors approved various athletic department hires Monday night.
These hires include George Cowitch as boys volleyball coach, Robert Panny as the boys tennis coach, Eric Schmitt as the head baseball coach, Nicole Richards as track and field coach and Jeffrey Vivan as the softball coach.
In other news, directors approved June 3, 2024 as the graduation date for the Class of 2024. The ceremony will take place at the PPL Center.
In other business, directors heard from the treasurer's office that the district has a total cash amount of $16 million, with just over $14.5 million in expenses, for a cash balance of $1.4 million as of June 30.
In a separate measure, the board approved a change order to provide a storage building at the new Gockley Elementary School.
Finally, directors will hold a special meeting Aug. 14, prior to various committee meetings, for the purpose of hiring, according to comments from Superintendent Robert Steckel on Monday night.
The next regular board meeting is Aug. 28.