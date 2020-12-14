WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Whitehall-Coplay School Board President Wayne Grim made the honor roll Monday night with recognition from the Pennsylvania School Board Association for his 16 years of service.
During an online meeting, PSBA Member Services Director Karen Devine virtually presented Grim with a certificate of recognition and commended him for exemplifying the qualities of leadership and statesmanship, especially amid the specific challenges presented by COVID-19.
Grim was also recognized for volunteering countless hours in his association with the district's board of school directors.
Grim offered no specific comments following his award but thanked those in attendance for the recognition.
In another online event, the ten members of the Whitehall High School Chorale offered to the board their rendition of the classic holiday song, "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
Superintendent Lorie Hackett said the chorale's performance virtually was comparable to their effort at the annual in-person holiday concert.
Hackett also publicly thanked the Whitehall Area Rotary Club and Diane Davidson, immediate past president, for securing a generous number of ALDI grocery store gift cards to assist district families struggling with food insecurities. No specific monetary figure was mentioned.
Lastly, Hackett, who will retiring at the end of this current academic year, announced that her job opening will be posted online until Jan. 18, 2021.
She also mentioned that, after the holidays, school district residents will receive via email an online survey from the school board to determine what the public expects in a new superintendent of schools.