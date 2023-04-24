WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall-Coplay School Board took the first steps toward adopting a budget for the 2023-2024 school year at a meeting Monday night.

By a 9-0 vote, they adopted the Proposed Final 2023-2024 General Fund Budget in the amount of $92,970,666, an increase of 3.10% from the prior year.

The budget as prepared balances revenues with projected expenditures, utilizing fund balance, at a tax rate of 20.8204 mills. That's an increase of 3.22% from the prior year.

Upon adoption, the Proposed Final Budget will be advertised and publicly displayed in accordance with the PA School Code and Act 1 of 2006, which will permit its final adoption no later than June 30, 2023. The next update to the budget will be presented at the finance committee meeting scheduled for May 8.

Several senior citizens opposed the 3.22% tax increase on top of a 3% increase in the 2022-2023 budget. A woman said, “I am here to speak for the elderly. I am really upset because I think they want to raise our school taxes. I’m 83 years old and I would like to stay in my home until I die and the school tax for us elderly is our biggest tax.”

She went on to say that because she is always one year behind, she has to make arrangements with the district’s tax collection attorneys. She added that they should add a few cents to the sales tax to help the elderly.

“I’m in my home over 60 years,” she continued, “so I just would hope that the people in charge of raising the school tax would take us into consideration and either give us a discount or raise the sales tax.”

An older man recounted that he attended all the budget meetings the prior year but despite his requests the board voted 9-0 to increase the tax to homeowners.

He recalled, “After that June meeting I left here frustrated and disappointed with the actions of this board. During my discussions with the school board last year, I heard a lot of excuses and finger-pointing about expenses the school board is on the hook for. That leads us to Harrisburg. I get it, there are things you can’t control.”

He went on to say that the state legislature is incapable of solving the school funding issue, which leaves retired taxpayers to bear an unfair burden of paying these taxes while on a fixed income.

He said, “Taxes are my biggest bill, and I have to save each month to make sure we can pay that bill. All spending needs to be cut, not increased. We simply can not continue on this unsustainable path of tax and spend.”

Coaches Hired

By a unanimous vote, the school board approved the hiring of the following coaches for the 2023-2024 school year:

• Christopher Bleam, girls soccer

• Timothy Cunningham, wrestling

• Alexis Freedman, cheerleading

• Jeff Jones, boys basketball

• Christian Malone, boys soccer

• James Middleton, girls basketball

• Peter Rile, swimming

• Gabrielle Smith, field hockey

Other actions

A motion to extend the appointment of Fox Rothschild LLP as Solicitor for the Whitehall-Coplay School District for the time period of July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, was approved.

The board approved the appointment of Dhara Dekhtawala to the Whitehall Township Public Library's Board of Trustees to fill a three-year term on the Library Board. The term will expire effective June 30, 2026.

Also, the Operations and Transportation Committee recommended, and the board approved, the naming of the Field House Weightroom as the John Bendekovits Weight Room.

Finally, superintendent Dr. Robert J. Steckel extended a thank you to the Lehigh Valley Educator's Credit Union, Inc. for their $10,000 donation.