WHITEHALL, Pa. – The Whitehall-Coplay School District Board of Directors approved the final 2023-24 budget during a special meeting Monday afternoon at Whitehall High School.
The $92.5 million spending plan features a 2.59% property tax increase with a .5849 millage rate increase to 20.7558 mills. This represents a $102.61 average residential property increase.
The district has allocated 7.72% of unassigned fund balance totaling $9.1 million to balance the district's expenditures. The district's 2022-23 budget featured a 3% increase.
A closer examination shows the district will spend $56.7 million on various instructional components, including salaries and benefits. Support services will receive $26.4 million next year, while more than $7 million will be allocated to debt service.
Whitehall-Coplay will receive $57.6 in revenue from local sources, $28.6 million from state sources and $4.3 million from federal sources.
Prior to the vote, a senior citizen asked directors to consider a more modest spending plan.
"If any board members truly do not want to raise taxes on the taxpayers, then it's simple — it's a 'no' vote on this budget," Anthony Kovac said. "More than 40% of the taxes are paid by people who are 60 and over. Those are the people you are hurting the most."
Electric bill hike
In other news, during the finance committee meeting held following the special meeting, directors learned the district is facing a 27.76% increase from WGL Energy Services for electric use, translating to a roughly $141,000 increase. The contract was forwarded to the June 26 general meeting.
The committee reported there is no increase in student accident insurance when that contract is presented also later this month.