WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - After only working five years as the Whitehall-Coplay School District superintendent but having served the district in various capacities for the past 32 years, Dr. Lorie D. Hackett will be retiring at the end of June 2021.
Hackett informed district staff of her impending retirement last Friday via email and made her announcement to the school board at Monday evening's meeting. She assumed her current position officially on Nov. 1, 2016 under the terms of a five-year contract set to expire at the end of next June.
Previously she was the assistant superintendent for eleven years under former superintendent John Corby.
Hackett began her career with Whitehall-Coplay in 1986 as a second grade teacher at Steckel Elementary School and subsequently became an assistant principal at the middle school and twice a supervisor of curriculum and instruction before becoming the assistant superintendent in 2005.
Under a five-year superintendent's contract with the district, Hackett was paid $145,000 annually for her services.
She said her main reason for her retirement was to be able to spend more time with her family and friends. She also mentioned she wanted to give the district ample time to search for and hire her replacement.
In other business, Hackett noted the district will continue with its current hybrid learning schedule and suggested parents make provisions now should Whitehall-Coplay revert to an all virtual learning format in the future due to increased virus cases. She also advised parents to consistently screen their children for virus symptoms and as a result keep them home all the while maintaining social distancing and using masks.
In addition, the superintendent said in the event of severe weather this winter no snow days will be observed as classes will be conducted online until school buildings are reopened.