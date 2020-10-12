Whitehall-Coplay School District

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall-Coplay School District will continue to follow a hybrid attendance model into the next marking period.

A divided school board on Monday night voted 5-4 to table a motion that sought to bring students into school for in-person instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with online instruction on Wednesdays.

Voting in favor of tabling the plan were board members Nicole Hartman, William Fonzone Sr., Tina Koren, Wayne Grim and William Leiner Jr. Board members who voted against tabling the motion were George Williams, Joseph Shields, George N. Makhoul and Patty Gaugler.

Board solicitor Jeffrey Sultanik said the vote to table the motion means the district’s current instructional plan will remain intact until the board elects to change it at a later date.

Superintendent Lori Hackett expressed frustration that the board’s month-to-month decision making poses a hardship for the administration, parents and students, especially with the approach of the next marking period, which will be underway by the next school board meeting.

