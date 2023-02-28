WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A couple in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
James and Arlene Sticher met back in 1946.
They were pen pals while James was stationed in Japan. When they finally met in person, the couple says, they knew they were soul mates.
The Stichers were married by Arlene's father, who was a local minister.
The couple say the secret to their long marriage is communication.
They say that "One thing we try and avoid... going to bed angry. Never go to bed angry and we never do. We kiss each other every night and we tell each other that we love them."
The couple says they've spent much of their retirement traveling.
Their advice for others is to enjoy life, retire as early as possible, and travel.