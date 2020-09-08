WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Whitehall Township is closer to nominating a new deputy police chief following the board of commissioners workshop meeting Tuesday night.
The successful candidate will receive an annual compensation of $110,000. In addition, the township will furnish the deputy chief with a township vehicle for business purposes, according to the township’s human resources department.
Solicitor Jack Gross advised the board to amend the township’s charter to reflect the new position.
Currently, it does not and as such, the commissioners will vote on the appointment. That is not required for other police department positions, Gross noted.
The commissioners approved the creation of the deputy police chief position during their July 13 meeting at the request of Chief Michael Marks, who was not present Tuesday night.
Structurally, the deputy position is between the department’s lieutenants and the chief.
In other news, the commissioners denied the major subdivision/land development plan of Creekside Apartments, located at Alta Drive and Creekside Road.
Specific details as to why were not discussed Tuesday night.
“It’s complicated and the plan has problems,” said Lee Rackus, the township planning, zoning and development bureau chief.
The board’s regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.