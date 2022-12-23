WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – According to the National Fire Protection Association, roughly 200 house fires are started from Christmas trees each year.

"Live trees are the biggest issues," said Chief David Nelson of the Whitehall Township Fire Department.

Nelson says to keep your tree from going up in flames, keep it hydrated.

"When you get your tree home, we always recommend cutting off a section of the base off that goes in the water, and you add an aspirin," he said.

Nelson says adding aspirin to water on a regular basis helps the tree absorb the water.

"Kind of a basic dilator, it allows the tree to pull some of that water into it and keep it fresh," he explained.

Next, check the lights. If you're using the old-fashioned kind, it's time to switch to LEDs, which do not give off as much heat.

Speaking of heat, that's another consideration.

"We always recommend at least 4 feet from any type of heating things," Nelson said about the placement of the tree.

Once the holidays wind down, you need to think about how long the tree has been sitting in your home. Once they're cut, they only live for so long before they dry out.

"I would say your average is probably going to be about three to four weeks at the max," Nelson said.

All these tips should be taken seriously, the fire chief said, because if your tree catches fire, it only take minutes before it spreads to your whole home.

"When it does go up, it's very quick, and when it bounces off the ceiling and it spreads across the room very quickly," Nelson said, "and it's very difficult to get out of the house like that."