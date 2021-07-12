WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners introduced legislation to alter how commercial cooking is done in residential neighborhoods during its Monday night meeting.
The proposed ordinance received its first reading and amends Chapter 27, which establishes zoning regulations. If approved, the motion would modify Articles 7, 9 and 16 to "reduce the negative impact of outdoor commercial operations in residential neighborhoods," according to the bill. No vote was taken.
In other news, the board approved an ordinance establishing new regulations. Bill 22 focused on Chapter 7 of the zoning code, which regulates fire prevention and protection. Specifically the directive allows the fire chief or a fire inspector to order any building or structure's demolition if deemed to be an immediate fire or safety hazard with or without the owner's consent.
In other business, commissioners OK'd an ordinance accepting a proposal for the replacement of the Jefferson Street Playground community building. Bethlehem-based Alan Kunsman Roofing was awarded the contract in the amount of $41,750.
Finally, the board introduced an ordinance which if approved would amend the township's harrassment policies. The changes provide employees with more options concerning where to report misconduct. It would include middle management, union representatives and bureau chiefs. The measure received its first hearing Monday night. No vote was taken.