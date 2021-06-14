WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The owner of the Whitehall Mall in the Lehigh Valley has filed for bankruptcy.
Washington Prime Group, the real estate investment trust that owns about 100 malls across the U.S., including the Whitehall Mall, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, according to online documents.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company said challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to file for bankruptcy.
Washington Prime Group said it plans to continue mall operations as it goes through the restructuring process.