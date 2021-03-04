WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The owner of the Whitehall Mall in the Lehigh Valley is reportedly preparing a potential bankruptcy filing.
Mall owner Washington Prime Group is preparing the filing as time runs out to avert a default after it skipped an interest payment on its debt, according to Bloomberg.
The real estate investment trust, which owns about 100 malls throughout the U.S., said last month that it would use a 30-day grace period to continue negotiations with its lenders, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the plans. Yet those talks are faltering, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential preparations.
The plan to file for Chapter 11 protection isn’t final and could change if negotiations evolve or the company’s grace period is extended, the people added. A representative for Washington Prime declined to comment.