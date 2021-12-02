WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A marching band in our own backyard has made its silver-screen debut. This summer, the band was approached to star in a nationwide commercial.
The Whitehall High School Marching Zephyr Band won the Independence Open Division at the Cavalcade of Bands Competition every year it's been held since 2017. 2020 was a virtual competition year.
The band needed a lot of practice at the start of the year. There had been no live in person competitions since 2019 due to the pandemic.
By mid-season, band director Matt Tanzos says they started to really get in sync.
In the last four weeks, the band was consistently among the highest scoring groups not just within their division, but throughout the entire competition circuit.
All that hard work didn't go unnoticed. The band got a call from a talent agency looking for a marching band to film a commercial for Sunoco.
The commercial was filmed in July at the Sunoco station on Tilghman Street in Allentown.
Band parents tell us after months of waiting, the commercial was just released on Tuesday.
The award-winning band has been directed by Matt Tanzos for the past 13 years. He says he loves the band because it's the ultimate team sport, and winning 4 straight Calvacade of Bands Championships is truly remarkable.
He says it's the equivalent of one of our sports teams winning 4 straight PIAA State Championships.