WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved on second hearing an ordinance amending the zoning code to "reduce the negative impact of outdoor commercial cooking operations in residential neighborhoods" during its Monday night meeting.
The legislation was first before commissioners in July when a vote was delayed. The reason for the delay stemmed from the township's planning commission, which questioned the lack of definitions contained in the ordinance. There was concern it would prove too vague to enforce. Specifically, the bill was devoid of what constituted an outdoor commercial cooker, and what defined commercial cooking.
The bill approved prohibits an outdoor commercial cooking operation within 500 feet of a residential zoning district or a lawfully occupied residence. It also states an outdoor commercial cooking operation is only permitted in connection with an accessory to a restaurant or retail store.
The board noted the amendment was not intended to prevent any private resident from periodically cooking out.
In other business, commissioners approved a resolution requesting a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant for phase two of the historic Mickley-Prydun farm renovation.
Finally, commissioners approved the purchase of granular sodium chloride treated with liquid magnesium chloride, which is salt to treat township roads when inclement weather is looming.