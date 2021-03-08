WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved a motion Monday night to use funds from a restricted capital fund to pay for repairs to South Lehigh Avenue.
The township will secure the capital from the Lafarge Fund, which was established when Lafarge North America, a subsidiary of the LafargeHolcim cement company, opened a new quarry in Whitehall in 1998, according to Deputy Mayor Jack Meyers.
Commissioners allocated $135,000 to South Lehigh Avenue for the repair costs.
The board also approved, at the same time, an amendment to pay for a snow blower attachment for the public works department in the amount of $38,800.
The motion included that the township would replenish the money within two years. The fund currently has just over $1.2 million, according to Meyers.
Other news
Commissioners approved the retirement and commencement of monthly pension benefits to former Police Officer Jason Mertz. He was shot in September 2017 in Egypt while in the line of duty. Mertz has retired from the force.
"It's a terrible thing," said President Philip Ginder of Mertz's shooting. "It's a sad thing. I don't know what else to say."
"I wish Officer Mertz Godspeed," added Commissioner Joseph Marx, Jr.
The legislative body also approved an ordinance deferring the required installation of sidewalks along the frontage at 4505 and 4507 Scheidys Road.
Finally, commissioners approved the purchase of car cameras for the Whitehall Township Police Department.
Commissioner Randy Atiyeh was absent from Monday night's meeting.