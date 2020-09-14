Whitehall Township police car

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners, during Monday night’s meeting, approved a motion to hire Detective Sgt. Mark Mazzitelli to serve as the police department’s first deputy chief of police.

In a non-competitive oral examination, Mazzitelli scored the highest, according to the township’s human resources department. He will be paid $110,000 per year and receive a township vehicle for official police business.

The commissioners approved the creation of the deputy police chief position during their July 13 meeting at the request of Chief Michael Marks. Structurally, the deputy position is between the department’s lieutenants and the chief.

In other news, the commissioners approved a resolution granting Mayor Michael Harakal Jr. the authority to execute a roughly 20% reimbursement agreement with PennDOT for winter traffic services in Whitehall.

The township had been charged a higher cost for winter services compared with other townships in the state. The commissioners thanked Commissioner Jeffrey Warren, who discovered the overcharge.

“I believe this is a fair deal,” Warren said Monday night.

In other business, the board OK’d a settlement between a township family and PennDOT.

A property owned by Sulaiman and Miriam Zaghtiti was seized under condemnation for Route 22 roadwork in 2013.

The Zaghtitis were later awarded compensation; however, the township argued that it owned of the property, located at the end of Catasauqua Avenue. The deal approved Monday night awards about $8,000 of the settlement money to Whitehall.

Finally, board President Philip Ginder announced the Aug. 27 death of former Commissioner Curtis Walbert, who was first elected to the board in 1987 and later served as its president. Walbert was 68.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.