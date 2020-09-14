WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners, during Monday night’s meeting, approved a motion to hire Detective Sgt. Mark Mazzitelli to serve as the police department’s first deputy chief of police.
In a non-competitive oral examination, Mazzitelli scored the highest, according to the township’s human resources department. He will be paid $110,000 per year and receive a township vehicle for official police business.
The commissioners approved the creation of the deputy police chief position during their July 13 meeting at the request of Chief Michael Marks. Structurally, the deputy position is between the department’s lieutenants and the chief.
In other news, the commissioners approved a resolution granting Mayor Michael Harakal Jr. the authority to execute a roughly 20% reimbursement agreement with PennDOT for winter traffic services in Whitehall.
The township had been charged a higher cost for winter services compared with other townships in the state. The commissioners thanked Commissioner Jeffrey Warren, who discovered the overcharge.
“I believe this is a fair deal,” Warren said Monday night.
In other business, the board OK’d a settlement between a township family and PennDOT.
A property owned by Sulaiman and Miriam Zaghtiti was seized under condemnation for Route 22 roadwork in 2013.
The Zaghtitis were later awarded compensation; however, the township argued that it owned of the property, located at the end of Catasauqua Avenue. The deal approved Monday night awards about $8,000 of the settlement money to Whitehall.
Finally, board President Philip Ginder announced the Aug. 27 death of former Commissioner Curtis Walbert, who was first elected to the board in 1987 and later served as its president. Walbert was 68.