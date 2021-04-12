WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners authorized the acceptance of a proposal for the reconstruction of South Lehigh Avenue, as well as the purchase of a hydraulic snowblower for the public works department Monday night.
Both projects will be paid from the township's Lafarge Fund, which was established when Lafarge North America, a subsidiary of the LafargeHolcim cement company, opened a new quarry in Whitehall in 1998. Since then, Whitehall has periodically dipped into the fund to pay for projects and later returned the money, according to Deputy Mayor Jack Meyers.
Other actions
In other business, commissioners approved a resolution for a revised sewage facilities plan for the new land development plan of Eagle View Townes. The project is located at 5266 MacArthur Road.
The board also approved the purchases of two 2021 Dodge Charger vehicles and two 2021 Dodge Durango vehicles for the Whitehall Township Police Department.
In addition, the legislative body granted Mayor Michael Harakal Jr. permission to submit a grant application to Lehigh County for securing block grant funds. If successful, the fund would be allocated toward community development.
Commissioners OK'd a resolution conditionally approving the major subdivision of Whitemak Associates, located at the Whitehall Mall. The move is requested so that Wells Fargo and Buffalo Wild Wings can be owned by separate entities, according to comments by Engineer Frank Clark.
Finally, during a commissioners report section of the meeting, Commissioner Joseph Marx Jr. said he would like the township to acquire pricing and design for a messaging board that would display only public service messages.
"I think it would do a lot of public good for years to come," said Marx.
Commissioners who spoke were supportive, although no consensus was reached as to where the sign would be located. The administration will look into the idea with no deadline set Monday night.