WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a settlement agreement which will end litigation involving the Whitehall Township Police Department.
The deal made between the township and Yolanda Wright and her son Mekhi Burkett awards $75,000 to Burkett in exchange for a release of all claims against the township.
Wright and another mother, Rose Rita Bailey, filed racial discrimination lawsuits on behalf of their sons in response to an incident at a Whitehall High School basketball game on Jan. 28, 2020.
The suit claimed that the Black students were not treated equally because white and Latino students involved in the incident were not arrested or charged.
At the time, two other Black students were also arrested and charged in relation to the incident.
The four students had been facing felony charges but those were dropped, leaving them with misdemeanor charges.
Initially, Wright and Bailey filed a lawsuit in federal court which alleged that several white police officers from Whitehall Township used "disproportionate and unreasonable" force. The teens arrested in the incident, who were 16 and 17 at the time, say the officers caused them to suffer traumatic brain injuries and other physical and emotional harm, according to the lawsuit.
The incident started when the district's athletic director asked a 14-year-old student in the bleachers to leave, the suit says. The teen "gave attitude" to the school official, who then called the police.
The teens said several Whitehall officers came into the bleachers and were questioning them and trying to remove the 14-year-old, but wouldn't say why, the suit alleged.
That's when the situation escalated and became violent, as the officers tried removing one of the teens and started "wildly grabbing and flailing at the children," according to the federal complaint.
In January 2021, a federal judge dismissed most of the case, after which the mothers requested that they be permitted to refile racial discrimination claims.